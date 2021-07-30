Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (CHYHY)

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS: CHYHY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 7/13/2021 – Chr. Hansen Holding A/S had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 7/13/2021 – Chr. Hansen Holding A/S had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 7/12/2021 – Chr. Hansen Holding A/S was given a new $22.54 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/9/2021 – Chr. Hansen Holding A/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 6/11/2021 – Chr. Hansen Holding A/S had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
CHYHY opened at $22.20 on Friday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $28.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.2672 per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.
