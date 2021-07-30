Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (CHYHY)

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS: CHYHY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/13/2021 – Chr. Hansen Holding A/S had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/13/2021 – Chr. Hansen Holding A/S had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/12/2021 – Chr. Hansen Holding A/S was given a new $22.54 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Chr. Hansen Holding A/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/11/2021 – Chr. Hansen Holding A/S had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

CHYHY opened at $22.20 on Friday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $28.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.2672 per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

