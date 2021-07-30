Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 30th (CERN, CLBK, CLXPF, CMPGY, CMPS, CRARY, CRVS, CRY, CRZBY, CSV)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, July 30th:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $88.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cybin Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CryoLife, Inc. is a leader in medical device manufacturing and distribution and in the processing and distribution of implantable living human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. It operates throughout the U.S. and internationally. CryoLife manufactures and distributes BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, an FDA-approved adjunct to sutures and staples for use in adult patients in open surgical repair of large vessels. BioGlue is also CE marked in Europe for use in soft tissue repair and has received additional marketing approvals in several other countries throughout the world. CryoLife’s BioFoam Surgical Matrix is CE marked in Europe for use as an adjunct to hemostasis in cardiovascular surgery and on abdominal parenchymal tissues (liver and spleen) when control of bleeding by ligature or conventional methods is ineffective or impractical. CryoLife distributes PerClot, a powdered hemostat, in Europe and other select international countries. “

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CuriosityStream Inc. is a factual entertainment company. Its features include stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. The company’s programming is available to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. CuriosityStream Inc., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc., is based in Las Vegas, NV. “

