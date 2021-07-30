Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Newmont (NGT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Newmont (TSE: NGT):

7/26/2021 – Newmont had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$75.69 price target on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Newmont had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$105.00 to C$104.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Newmont had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$104.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Newmont had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$105.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Newmont had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$108.00 to C$105.00.

Shares of TSE:NGT traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$78.21. 197,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,974. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$81.24. Newmont Co. has a one year low of C$68.76 and a one year high of C$95.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.50 billion and a PE ratio of 17.40.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.84 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.682 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

