Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/30/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $290.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $235.00.

7/29/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $315.00 to $270.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $290.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $245.00.

7/26/2021 – Spotify Technology had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Redburn Partners. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $310.00 to $275.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE SPOT traded up $3.34 on Friday, reaching $228.61. The company had a trading volume of 81,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,940. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $211.10 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.58. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of -59.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,028,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,588,000 after buying an additional 232,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,676,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,289,000 after buying an additional 841,140 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,891,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,681,000 after buying an additional 1,534,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,408,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,180,000 after buying an additional 74,456 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 52.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,024,000 after buying an additional 552,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

