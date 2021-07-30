Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Carlisle Companies (CSL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL) recently:

7/27/2021 – Carlisle Companies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $209.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carlisle’s second-quarter 2021 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.4% and 1.8%, respectively. The company is poised to benefit from strength in the U.S. reroofing end markets along with acquired assets. Its focus on product launches and an improved outlook for industrial capital spending are likely to be beneficial. Cost savings from the Carlisle Operating System and enhanced operational efficiencies are likely to boost its competency. Also, its shareholder-friendly policies will work in its favor. In the past three months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, softness in commercial aerospace end market remains a major concern. The company has been dealing with high costs and expenses, which might affect its margins and profitability. High debt levels can increase its financial obligations.”

7/23/2021 – Carlisle Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Carlisle Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $216.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Carlisle Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Carlisle Companies was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Carlisle Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $199.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carlisle is poised to benefit from strength in the U.S. reroofing end markets along with acquired assets. Strength in the medical business and its initiatives to enhance capabilities at the medical technologies platform bode well. Its focus on product launches and an improved outlook for industrial capital spending are likely to be beneficial. Cost savings from the Carlisle Operating System and enhanced operational efficiencies are likely to boost its competency. Also, its shareholder-friendly policies will work in its favor. In the past three months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, softness in commercial aerospace end market remains a major concern. Owing to international exposure, its overseas business is susceptible to geopolitical issues and currency fluctuations. High debt levels can increase its financial obligations.”

6/28/2021 – Carlisle Companies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

6/9/2021 – Carlisle Companies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carlisle is poised to benefit from strength in the U.S. reroofing end markets along with acquired assets. Strength in the medical business and its initiatives to enhance capabilities at the medical technologies platform bode well. Its focus on product launches and an improved outlook for industrial capital spending are likely to be beneficial. Cost savings from the Carlisle Operating System and enhanced operational efficiencies are likely to boost its competency. Its shareholder-friendly policies will work in its favor. The company hiked its quarterly dividend rate in August 2020. In the past three months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, softness in commercial aerospace end market remains a major concern. Owing to international exposure, its overseas business is susceptible to geopolitical issues and currency fluctuations.”

Carlisle Companies stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.81. 1,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,162. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.51. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 33.23%.

In related news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,933.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

