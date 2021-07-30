Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of ISBC opened at $14.12 on Friday. Investors Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 9.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Investors Bancorp will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISBC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,669 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,122,140 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,410,000 after buying an additional 158,931 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

