Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.73 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will post sales of $46.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.80 million and the lowest is $45.89 million. Investors Real Estate Trust posted sales of $43.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year sales of $181.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $171.40 million to $188.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $189.45 million, with estimates ranging from $184.20 million to $199.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 3.65%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of CSR stock opened at $90.70 on Friday. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $61.49 and a one year high of $92.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,024.34 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investors Real Estate Trust stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

