Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

IPSEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Ipsen stock remained flat at $$25.67 during trading hours on Friday. 168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,785. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.25. Ipsen has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $28.10. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

