Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

IPSEY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Ipsen alerts:

OTCMKTS:IPSEY remained flat at $$25.67 on Friday. 168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,785. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25. Ipsen has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.