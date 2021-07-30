IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CLRG) Stock Price Up 0.1%

IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CLRG) rose 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.11 and last traded at $34.11. Approximately 967 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 11,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.09.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.24.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.