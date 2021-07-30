Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Insider Suzanne E. Mcbride Sells 32,553 Shares

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,092.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Iridium Communications stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $42.23. 807,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,216. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -417.46 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.38.
Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IRDM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.
Iridium Communications Company Profile
Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.
