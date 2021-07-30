Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Insider Suzanne E. Mcbride Sells 32,553 Shares

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,092.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $42.23. 807,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,216. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -417.46 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,355,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,150,000 after buying an additional 3,384,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $45,579,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,145.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 786,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,460,000 after buying an additional 723,723 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,691,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,017,000 after buying an additional 578,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,666,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,999,000 after buying an additional 554,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

IRDM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.