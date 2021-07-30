iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 93,969 shares.The stock last traded at $119.24 and had previously closed at $119.18.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. 26.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

