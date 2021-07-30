iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group decreased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,792 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 605.4% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.35. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,398. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.32. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $51.72.

