iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by 20 20 Capital Management Inc.

20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,049. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.71.

