iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.8% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

IEFA traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,369,373 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

