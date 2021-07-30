iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,586 shares during the period. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF makes up 2.4% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 1,651.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HEZU traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,593. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.27. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $36.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.