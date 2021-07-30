iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,659 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.87% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $6,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IMTM. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 369,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,888,000 after acquiring an additional 52,055 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 317,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,935 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 273,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after acquiring an additional 17,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,002,000.

IMTM opened at $39.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.09. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $40.30.

