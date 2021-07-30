iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Shares Purchased by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned 0.89% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 472,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 15,898 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $243,000.

Shares of IBDT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.15. The stock had a trading volume of 34,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,298. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.87.

