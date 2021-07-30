iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Stake Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 109.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,114 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.47% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 46.1% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,572,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,199 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 874,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,427,000 after buying an additional 41,462 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,843,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,099,000.

IGOV stock opened at $53.29 on Friday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.78 and a 1 year high of $55.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.87.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

