iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the June 30th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,223,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $57.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.64. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19.

