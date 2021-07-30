iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the June 30th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 398.0% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AAXJ opened at $88.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $73.96 and a 52-week high of $102.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.87.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

