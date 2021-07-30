iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Up 56.8% in July

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the June 30th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.
iShares MSCI UAE ETF stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.33.
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.
