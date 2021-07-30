iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Up 56.8% in July

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the June 30th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.33.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter.

