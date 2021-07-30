iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 74.4% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 86,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after buying an additional 23,730 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,656,000. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,138,000 after buying an additional 1,104,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,250,000.

MUB stock opened at $117.64 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.91 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.33.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

