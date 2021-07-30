iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $221.92. 1,221,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,869,834. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.09 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.