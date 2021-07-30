iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 250.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $13,293,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.92. 1,221,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,869,834. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.09 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

