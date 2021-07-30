iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Pacific Edge Advisors LLC

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 2.5% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,602. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.61. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.98 and a 1-year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

