iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 61.0% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.14% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $400,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $330,000.

IVV stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $441.01. The stock had a trading volume of 227,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,846. The company’s 50-day moving average is $429.00. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.90 and a fifty-two week high of $443.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

