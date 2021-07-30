iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,288 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $110.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.62. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

