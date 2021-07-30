iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $130.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.06. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $130.63.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

