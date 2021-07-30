Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.89. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 9,362 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 44.51%. The business had revenue of $458.59 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 6.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

