Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.89. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 9,362 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.07.
Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 44.51%. The business had revenue of $458.59 million during the quarter.
About Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)
ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.
