ITT Educational Services (OTCMKTS:ESINQ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ITT Educational Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESINQ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. ITT Educational Services shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 62,600 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01.

ITT Educational Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ESINQ)

ITT Educational Services, Inc engages in providing accredited, technology-oriented undergraduate and graduate degree programs through its ITT Technical Institutes and Daniel Webster College. ITT Educational Services was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Carmel, IN.

