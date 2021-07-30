ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITVPY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ITV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ITV has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ITVPY opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. ITV has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $19.79.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

