J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.89

Shares of J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.89 and traded as high as $38.34. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $38.34, with a volume of 137 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $77.45 million, a PE ratio of -85.20 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in J.W. Mays stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.46% of J.W. Mays at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York, as well as Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

