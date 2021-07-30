Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,020 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 224,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 448,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,092,000 after purchasing an additional 448,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 899,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,332,000 after purchasing an additional 270,467 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,072,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,925,000 after purchasing an additional 197,326 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $173.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

