Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) PT Set at C$38.00 by TD Securities

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) received a C$38.00 price objective from TD Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JWEL. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Jamieson Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.97.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

TSE:JWEL traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$34.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,999. The stock has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.84. Jamieson Wellness has a 12 month low of C$32.08 and a 12 month high of C$46.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.94.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.