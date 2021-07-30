Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Trading 4.4% Higher

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) shares traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.79 and last traded at $13.79. 3,914 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 456,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Janus International Group stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,592,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,506,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Janus International Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

About Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI)

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

