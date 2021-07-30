Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) Declares $0.44 Dividend

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:JAR remained flat at $GBX 62.50 ($0.82) during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,682. Jardine Matheson has a 12-month low of GBX 56.24 ($0.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 66.12 ($0.86). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 62.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.17. The company has a market cap of £451.04 million and a PE ratio of -58.36.
Jardine Matheson Company Profile
See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.