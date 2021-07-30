Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) Declares $0.44 Dividend

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:JAR remained flat at $GBX 62.50 ($0.82) during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,682. Jardine Matheson has a 12-month low of GBX 56.24 ($0.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 66.12 ($0.86). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 62.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.17. The company has a market cap of £451.04 million and a PE ratio of -58.36.

Get Jardine Matheson alerts:

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.