JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) PT Set at €24.20 by Barclays

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been given a €24.20 ($28.47) target price by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DEC. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.30 ($25.06) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €22.64 ($26.64).

Shares of DEC stock traded down €0.60 ($0.71) on Friday, hitting €23.46 ($27.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,577. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a fifty-two week high of €36.90 ($43.41). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €24.21.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

