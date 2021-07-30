Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Mondelez International, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.95. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.69.

Mondelez International stock opened at $63.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.38. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The company has a market cap of $88.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 21.6% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

