Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Armstrong World Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.87 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.41.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

Shares of AWI opened at $108.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $110.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $1,414,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 31.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 21.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.