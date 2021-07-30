Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€130.00” Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been assigned a €130.00 ($152.94) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €142.58 ($167.75).

SU stock traded down €0.26 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €138.80 ($163.29). The stock had a trading volume of 516,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($89.81). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €133.56.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

