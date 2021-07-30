Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the information services provider will earn $96.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $86.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $3,150.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2022 earnings at $100.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $117.60 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,746.00.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,715.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,765.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,470.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

