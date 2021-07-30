Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Alphabet Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the information services provider will earn $96.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $86.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $3,150.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2022 earnings at $100.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $117.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,001.10.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,730.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,800.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,546.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $31,963,589.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,981 shares of company stock worth $174,426,427. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,118,088,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after buying an additional 597,326 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after buying an additional 488,608 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,604,000 after buying an additional 252,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

