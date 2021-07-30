Jerri F. Dickseski Sells 125 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.13. 218,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

