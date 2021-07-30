Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.49. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 13,897 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Jewett-Cameron Trading at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF)

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Corporate and administration.

