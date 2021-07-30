Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.78

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.78 and traded as low as $21.28. Jiangsu Expressway shares last traded at $21.28, with a volume of 725 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $1.4209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 5.63%.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, and other toll roads in Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China.

