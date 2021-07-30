JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

JKX Oil & Gas plc (LON:JKX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 29 ($0.38). JKX Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 28 ($0.37), with a volume of 201,478 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £48.08 million and a P/E ratio of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 25.53.

JKX Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:JKX)

JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, and Hungary. It has total reserves of approximately 84.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

