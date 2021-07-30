John H. Cunningham Sells 8,000 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 61.37%.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 617,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,993,000 after purchasing an additional 99,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 349.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.