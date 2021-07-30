Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,075 ($40.18). Johnson Matthey shares last traded at GBX 2,950 ($38.54), with a volume of 671,725 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JMAT shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, April 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,100.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a GBX 50 ($0.65) dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $20.00. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

In other news, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,212 ($41.96) per share, with a total value of £385.44 ($503.58). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 36 shares of company stock valued at $113,268.

About Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

