JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Trading Down 0.6%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $65.10 and last traded at $65.21. Approximately 211,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 605% from the average daily volume of 29,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.62.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,853,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $407,973,000.

